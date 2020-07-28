The Ministry of Education is currently in the process of reviewing the preliminary results of the 2020 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) Examinations

The Ministry of Education says it is currently engaged in the process of reviewing the preliminary results of the 2020 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) Examinations with assistance from the Caribbean Examinations Council.

A release from the Ministry says the established policy guideline relating to these examinations provides an opportunity for students to query their grades.

The Ministry says investigations into reported discrepancies have revealed that the errors discovered relate to the internal component of the assessment, which is locally generated.

It stressed that the Caribbean Examination Council is in no way responsible for the identified discrepancies.

The Ministry of Education says it will continue to work in the interest of all stakeholders and regrets any inconvenience caused as a consequence of its due diligence







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

