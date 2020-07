The World Pediatric Project, WPP Executive Director for the Eastern Caribbean, Lauren McIntosh says the WPP is hoping to resume medical missions to St. Vincent and the Grenadines later this year.

Miss McIntosh says the organization is currently monitoring the situation in relation to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ms. McIntosh said the WPP also hopes to welcome their Neonatal Training team to St. Vincent and the Grenadines this year.







