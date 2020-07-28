Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to those persons who have yet to collect their stimulus package, to do so

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to those persons who have qualified for the 200-dollars assistance under the COVID-19 Stimulus package, to make arrangements to collect their funds.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program, the Prime Minister said these persons can contact the relevant authorities in their communities, or the Social Welfare Department in the Ministry of Social Development.

The Prime Minister said a list has been compiled of persons who have not yet collected these funds.







