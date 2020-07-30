BRAGSA has commenced construction throughout various areas of St.Vincent and the Grenadines

The Bridges , Roads and General Services Authority, BRAGSA has commenced work on the Manawar road project in Bridgetown, Biabou.

This will see the construction of a 1,000 – feet concrete road and slipper drains.

In addition to the road and drains, a 100-feet retaining wall will be erected.

It is being done at an estimated cost of $280,000.

Meanwhile, road work continues in other ares across the country including Sion Hill Bay, Owia, Riverdale – Pembroke, Old Flour Mill Road, Buddy Gutter, Quarry Road-Layou, Revierre, Diamond and on the road leading from Calliaqua to Glen.

Work is also being carried out in Bequia and Union Island.







