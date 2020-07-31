The role of Park Rangers is being highlighted today as St.Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community in observing World Ranger Day.

Around the globe, Park Rangers are on the front line in the fight to protect the environment, and the days seeks to celebrate their vital work, which ranges from environmental campaigning to education.

Communication Officer at the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twanique Barrow says it is important to raise awareness of and celebrate the accomplishments of Park Rangers.

She expressed appreciation to the Rangers for the remarkable work they do to manage, conserve and protect the environment.







