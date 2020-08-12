MARRIAQUA T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

The Marriaqua Village Cup and Champions of Champions Twenty/20 Cricket Championships continued on the weekend at the Cane End Playing Field.

In the Village Cup, Riley beat Yambou by 70 runs.

The scores: Riley 150 for 8 off 17.4-overs; (Ovando O’Brien 50, Dillon Williams 39; Tex Franklyn 3 for 36, Keron Matthews 2 for 11, Wendell Corridon 2 for 25).

Yambou 80 off 15.5-overs; (Norlan Williams 4 for 8, Ovando O’Brien 2 for 14).

In the Champions of Champions, Sion Hill Tallawahs defeated Hard Hitters by 16 runs.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 92 off 17-overs; (Kerwin Williams 3 for 16, Anthonia Barker 2 for 7, Shawn Williams 2 for 19), Hard Hitters 76 off 15.4-overs.

Sunset Strikers beat Glen United by 57 runs.

The scores: Sunset Strikers 162 off 20-overs; (Ovando O’Brien 37, Renrick Williams 36; Marcus Hackshaw 3 for 28), Glen United 105 off 15.4-overs; (Marcus Hackshaw 26; Jabari Cunningham 3 for 20, Travis Cumberbatch 3 for 21).

The match between the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Country Meet Town was abandoned because of rain. The points were shared.







