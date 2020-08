On Monday, 17th August 2020, Police arrested and charged Neville Jobe, 45 year old Farmer of Vermont with the offence of Attempted Murder.

According to investigation, the accused allegedly attempted to commit the offence of Murder on 32 year old Domestic of Vermont by beating her about her head with a stone. The incident occurred at Green Hill about 4:00 pm on Tuesday, 11th August 2020.

Jobe will appear before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment.







