Farmers in the Grenadines are being urged to ensure that they register for their Farmers I.D. Card this week with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The registration is being done, as personnel from the Ministry visit the Grenadines, to assess the impact of the recent drought on Farmers there.

Agricultural Extension Officer for the Grenadines, Allan Williams said this week’s visit is part of ongoing efforts to provide support to Farmers who have been impacted by both COVID-19 and Drought 2020.

Mr. Williams said it is important that Farmers register for their Identification Cards, so they can benefit from any agricultural programs going forward, including support for COVID-19 and the 2020 Drought.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

