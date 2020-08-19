Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has confirmed St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ name was used as a decoy by operators of an aircraft that was intercepted in the US with weapons, cash, and ammunition.

The Prime Minister was at the time responding to a question posed by one of the callers on NBC Face to Face Program today.

Prime Minister Gonsalves reaffirmed his Government’s relations with the Venezuelan Government noting that he understands that this act was done to cause trouble for the Maduro-led administration.

A release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been a bastion in the fight against illegal drugs and it will continue to do so in collaboration with its local, regional and International partners.







