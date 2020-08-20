Vincentian Social and Political activist Renwick Rose has been recognized for his record of “dedication and vital work to the solidarity and unconditional support to Cuba”

Vincentian Social and Political activist Renwick Rose was last Thursday, August 20, officially recognized for his record of “dedication and vital work to the solidarity and unconditional support to Cuba”.

A plaque of appreciation and recognition was presented to Mr. Rose by the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to St Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Jose Manuel Leyva Ventura, during a ceremony held at the Cuban Embassy to mark the 94th birth date of the late legendary Cuban President, Fidel Castro Ruz.

Mr Rose was one of the founders of the SVG/Cuba Friendship Society 44 years ago, in 1976 and has headed the local Society for well over the last two decades.

He was also instrumental in promoting the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and in soliciting Cuban assistance to St Vincent and the Grenadines including the provision of scholarships to students.

At the ceremony which was chaired by the Cuban Ambassador, praises were given for the contribution of Fidel Castro, recognized as one of the most outstanding leaders of the 20th century.

Mr Rose himself emphasized Fidel Castro’s role in demonstrating international solidarity and said that for our country, “a whole cadre of professionals in health, education, engineering, sport and many other fields bears ample testimony to this”.

Other salutations were given by the Head of the Venezuelan Mission to SVG, His Excellency Francisco Perez Santana, President of the Venezuelan-Vincentian Friendship Association Mike Browne and local Trade Unionist Noel Jackson.

A special presentation was made by the Head of the Cuban Medical Brigade in SVG, Dr. Nelson Diaz Lobo who paid tribute to the “brilliant thought and foresight” of Commandante Fidel in initiating the concept of the Modern Medical Diagnostic Centre at Georgetown.

This he said not only serves SVG but is “a guide, support and scientific reference to all Caribbean countries and the world”.







