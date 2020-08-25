More than one thousand persons who were employed in the Creative and Cultural Industries here, have received financial assistance, as part of the National COVID-19 Stimulus package.

That’s according to the Co-ordinator of the Creative and Cultural Industries in the Department of Culture, Rodney Small, who says 1800 persons have benefitted from this initiative.

Mr. Small said one of the major developments coming out of the application process, was the establishment of a Creative and Cultural Database of the country’s Creative and Cultural Industries.

Mr. Small explained that the database will streamline the country’s entertainment industry and will be available to stakeholders in the Cultural Industry, including Promoters.







