Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has made it clear that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has no further interest in investing in the regional air carrier LIAT.

Dr. Gonsalves reiterated his Government’s position on the LIAT issue while responding to a question at the last sitting of Parliament from Parliamentary Representative for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock.

Dr. Gonsalves said as a current shareholder, his Government is willing to sell its shares in the company.

The shareholder Governments of LIAT have taken the decision to liquidate the air carrier, which has been operating in the region since 1974.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

