A new date for the hosting of the National Secondary School Bands Showcase is expected to be decided on this week, as the Ministry of Culture holds discussions with stakeholders, to determine the best possible date and format for the event.

Co-ordinator of the event, Rodney Small told NBC News, the showcase was originally slated for Saturday April 4th but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mr. Small said this year’s Showcase will be a tribute to local music veterans.

The Secondary School Bands Showcase is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education and the SVG Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited.







