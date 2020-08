Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves has given the assurance that mechanisms are in place to provide support for beneficiaries of the Promoting Youth Microenterprises , PRYME programme.

Minister Gonsalves gave this assurance, as he responded to a question at the last session of Parliament, from Opposition Senator Israel Bruce.

Minister Gonsalves noted that entrepreneurship is usually a risky proposition, but he noted that it is critical to national development.







