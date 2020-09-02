The Fisheries Department has been partnering with a number of local agencies to clean up the beach at the Great Head Bay in Arnos Vale.

Senior Fisheries Assistant, Delight Ollivierre said the Great Head Bay is a nesting ground for turtles and it is important for the Bay to be kept clean at all times.

Miss Ollivierre said the clean-up exercise proved to be a major challenge.

The Fisheries Department initiated the clean-up exercise last Saturday August 29th, in collaboration with the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environmental Fund, and the Central Water and Sewerage Authority.







