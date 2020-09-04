Newly appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of India to St.Vincent and the Grenadines, Junior Bacchus expresses his gratitude



Newly appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of India to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Junior Bacchus said he is honored to be appointed to this position, and he pledged to work to further strengthen the diplomatic relations between both countries.

He also outlined some of the duties he will be required to perform in his new position.

In his first official act in the Capacity of Honorary Consul of the Republic of India to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mr. Bacchus also donated a quantity of Medical supplies valued at one hundred thousand dollars to assist this country in the fight against COVID19.







