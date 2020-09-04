“The soon to be established Joshua Centre is expected to further enhance economic activity in Arnos Vale and surrounding areas”said Hans King

The General Manager of the state-owned company National Properties, Hans King said the soon to be established Joshua Centre is expected to further enhance economic activity in Arnos Vale and surrounding areas.

The new facility, catering for commerce and leisure, will be located at the decommissioned E.T. Joshua Airport. It will be a collaborative effort between Coreas/Hazell Incorporated and National Properties Limited.

Mr. King told NBC News, that the Joshua Centre will be transformed into a sort of Shopping Mal.

Mr. King said when all of the work is completed, there will be a beautiful structure where people will be happy to shop and conduct other forms of business.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

