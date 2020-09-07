A call is being made for all stakeholders to work together to ensure a smooth transition for students throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines as they face the challenges caused by Covid 19.

The call came from Social Worker at the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Rozel Solomon, during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Miss Solomon said every effort must be made to ensure that students adapt to the changes in the school environment.

Miss Solomon said parents and guardians have a crucial role to play in preparing students for this new norm.







