Here are the results of the matches played last weekend in the Marriaqua Champions of Champions/Village Ram Memorial Funeral Home Village Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Cane End Playing Field.

Country Meet Town Freeland (2) beat One Team High Park by 7 wickets in the Village Ram/Memorial Funeral Home Marriaqua Village Cup. The match was reduced to 15-overs due to a late start.

The scores: One Team High Park 59 for 8 off 15-overs; (Sunil James took a hat-trick claiming 3 for 8, Kenron Williams 3 for 13).

Country Meet Town Freeland (2) 61 for 3 off 8.3-overs; (Saleem George 22).

And, Country Meet Town Freeland (1) won by default over Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist.

Country Meet Town Freeland (2) thrashed Yambou by 103 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs due to a late start

The scores: Country Meet Town Freeland (2) 194 for 6 off 15-overs; (Davian Barnum 72, Kenron Williams 43; Tex Franklyn 3 for 30. Raffique Toney 2 for 20), Yambou 81 off 11.4-overs; (Tex Franklyn 22; Sunil James 3 for 12).

The Quarter-finals are scheduled for this weekend at the Cane End Playing Field.







