This year’s CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships are set open tomorrow at the Grammar School Playing Field at 2.00 p. m.

The Championships will be played under the strict COVID-19 protocols of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

Tomorrow’s programme will include an Opening Ceremony with remarks by the President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Carl Dickson.

At 2.45 p. m, in the Women’s Championship, North Leeward Predators will meet Je Belles. At 3.45 p. m, Largo Height will play against Jebelles in the Under-16 Competition. At 4.45 p. m, there will be an Under-19 Firms match between Transport and Works and Je Belles.

Sunday’s matches are at 1.45 p. m, System Three versus Blossom in the Under-16 Championship. At 2.45 p. m, Chelsea against System Three in the Women’s Championship. At 3.45 p. m in the Under-16 Competition, A-DARE will oppose Volcanoes, and at 4.45 p. m. in the Under-19 Firms Championship, Argyle International Airport will play against Corea’s Distribution.







