Vincentians have been assured that the Laboratory Service in the Ministry of Health is currently equipped to handle the demand for PCR and Rapid Tests for COVID19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This assurance came from the Chief Laboratory Technologist in the Ministry of Health, Elliot Samuel, during a News Conference last week.

Mr. Samuel said the Ministry of Health is continuing to receive support from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in relation to confirmation of locally-obtained test results.







