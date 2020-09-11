The Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture, IICA, is providing support to the Ministry of Agriculture, in developing the livestock sector.

During a brief ceremony this week, IICA handed over a Veterinary B Mode Ultrasound Scanner and a 30-litre nitrogen tank, collectively valued at about 13,900 dollars.

The equipment was handed over by IICA’s Technical Specialist in St.Vincent and the Grenadines, Micheal Dalton, to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Raymond Ryan.

The equipment will be used by the Animal Health and Production Division to assist in their work to provide improved services to the livestock farming public, especially in support of animal reproduction.

Delivering brief remarks at the event, IICA Specialist Michael Dalton said the equipment was secured, following a request from the Ministry of Agriculture.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

