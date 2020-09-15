Chairman of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Wollis Christopher, said he is pleased with the quality of the organization’s latest publication comprising Vincentian Patriotic and School Songs.

Speaking at this morning’s launch at the Peace Memorial Hall, Mr. Christopher said the music for the songs was arranged and transcribed by Vincentian musician, arranger and producer – Junior Sutherland.

He said the book features four-part harmony arrangements and lyrics for a number of traditional songs.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

