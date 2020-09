Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has assured the Farmers of the nation that work is being done to ensure that they receive their payments, under the Government’s COVID-19 and Drought Recovery Support Programme.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance, during a call to NBC’s Face to Face program this morning.

The Prime Minister said he is aware of the issues that Farmers have faced as a result of Drought 2020 and the COVID 19 Pandemic.







