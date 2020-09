Lower Campden Park beat Campden Park Secondary School 4-nil yesterday afternoon in the CARIB Beer South Leeward Village Football Freedom Cup at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Sherwin Alexander netted two of the goals and there was one each by Jamal Bishop and JAH-SEEM James.

Today at 4.30 p. m., Clare Valley will meet Great House also at the Campden Park Playing Field.







