Majority of Dengue Fever cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are said to be in the Georgetown, Pembroke and Kingstown Health Districts.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said the majority of Dengue Fever cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are in the Georgetown, Pembroke and Kingstown Health Districts.

This was revealed by Epidemiologist, Tamara Bob during a News Conference hosted by the Ministry of Health yesterday to update the nation on its plan to address the Dengue Fever outbreak.

Miss Bob also disclosed that the Ministry of Health has sent samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, CARPHA, to determine which strain of Dengue is most prevalent.







