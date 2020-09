An appeal has been made for Vincentians to support the Ministry of Health in the thrust to eliminate mosquito breeding sites across the country, to reduce the spread of Dengue Fever here.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache made the appeal, during a News Conference hosted by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

She pointed out that the Vector Control Unit in the Ministry of Health requires the full co-operation of the public.







