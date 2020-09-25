The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union will host a 6-week classroom course aimed at educating new cyclists and cycling officials on various aspects of cycling.

The course is sponsored by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee and will begin tomorrow at 5.00 p. m at the Expert Computer Centre, upstairs the Music Centre on Grenville Street in Kingstown.

It will cover the Introduction to Cycling; Know your Bike – Attitude in cycling, Training, and Competition; Sports Nutrition – smarter eating for better performance; Know your bicycle, Eating during a race, Fit Bicycle; Sports Psychology, Doping in Sports pharmaceutical and mechanical; Rest, recovery and injury, understanding sports injuries, how to avoid injury and illness; and ethics in Cycling.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

