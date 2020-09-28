Minister of Tourism Cecil Mckie has highlighted the important role which the various local Festivals play in enhancing this country’s tourism product.

Minister Mckie was delivering a radio address to mark World Tourism Day, which was observed yesterday, with the theme: Tourism and Rural Development.

Minister Mckie also noted that there have been several infrastructural development initiatives in rural communities, which have offered opportunities for economic growth, through job creation and sustainable livelihood in construction, fishing and farming.

World Tourism Day is observed on September 27th each year, to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

