Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said his Government is continuing to assist Vincentians in accessing tertiary-level education.

He made the point, during the recently-held scholarship distribution ceremony for twenty-two students heading to Taiwan to pursue their university education.

The Prime Minister said the education revolution is ensuring that Vincentians are given an opportunity for academic success.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said this year the Government is giving more than 350 Tuition Scholarships for Tertiary-level Education.







