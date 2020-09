MS GERALDINE AVIS (AH-VIS) YOUNG better known as AH-VIS YOUNG of Long Island, New York formerly of Kearton’s Barrouallie died on Tuesday August 18th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 4th at the Kingdom Life Ministries, Kearton’s Barrouallie. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.







