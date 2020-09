Local Farmers have been given the assurance that the Ministry of Agriculture, Industry and Labour is renewing its efforts to address the issue of praedial larceny.

The assurance came from Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, who said the Ministry is preparing to hold consultations on the issue, in the upcoming weeks.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry of Agriculture has been receiving several complaints from Farmers on the issue of loss of crops and livestock.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print