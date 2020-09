The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to the owners of trailers to desist from leaving them at the side of the road.

The appeal came from Corporal Augustine Corridon, during the On the Beat programme, aired on NBC Radio last night

Corporal Corridon noted that these trailers create a hazard for road users.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print