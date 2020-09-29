The book of Vincentian Patriotic and School Songs is expected to play an important role in bridging the generation gap

The book of Vincentian Patriotic and School Songs, which was launched here this month by the National Cultural Foundation, NCF, is expected to play an important role in bridging the generation gap.

The NCF says the book features four-part harmony arrangements and lyrics for a number of songs by well-known Vincentians such as the late Vincentian Musician and Composer Patrick E Prescod.

It also features the scores and lyrics for many Vincentian school songs.

Julian Piling Pollard, a Director of the National Cultural Foundation said the book includes songs for the old and young.

Music Teacher Junior Sutherland, arranged and transcribed the music for the songs featured in the book: Vincentian Patriotic and School Songs







