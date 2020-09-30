Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sir Louis Straker will be participating in the United Nations Biodiversity Summit which is taking place today.

According to the Agency for Public Information, the Prime Minister’s pre-recorded presentation is expected to be aired at about 4:15 this afternoon.

The API says Minister Straker will virtually participate as Co-chair during dialogue 2 of the event.

It added that Minister Straker will also make closing remarks around 5:30pm

The United Nations Summit on Biodiversity has been convened by the President of the General Assembly, at the level of Heads of State and Government with the theme Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development.

The Summit is highlighting the crisis facing humanity from the degradation of biodiversity and the urgent need to accelerate action on biodiversity for sustainable development.







