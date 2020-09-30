Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Government revenues were up by more than nine percent for the first three months of this year, before the country’s first case of the COVID19 Pandemic.

Speaking via zoom during NBC’s Face to Face program this morning, the Prime Minister said there was a positive outlook across all sectors, but this slowed down from the middle of March when measures had to be implemented in response to the COVID19 Pandemic.

The Prime Minister said, despite the challenges, the Government was able to ensure payment of salaries for Public Servants.







