Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to deliver the feature address at the official opening of the Biabou Early Childhood Development Center tomorrow.

The project was funded by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Development Bank.

It was implemented by the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF)

Tomorrow’s opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3pm.

The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







