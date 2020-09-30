CEO of Geccu, Lennox Bowman has officially retired

The staff of the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union Limited (GECCU), are today saying goodbye to their CEO, Lennox Bowman, who is spending his final day on the job today as he goes into retirement after 26 years of service.

Mr. Bowman, who took up the position as General Manager of GECCU on January 1st, 1999, said GECCU has grown tremendously over the years, and now has a membership of more than 46-thousand.

He said his journey has been rewarding, as he was able to help many people and he is grateful for the opportunity to have been able to make a difference.

Mr. Bowman also thanked his staff for continuing to do an amazing job in placing their members first.

He added that he is confident the incoming C.E.O Rohan Stowe will be treated with the same professionalism that he enjoyed over the years.







