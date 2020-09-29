The West Indies Men’s Team will tour New Zealand from 27th November to 15th December for three Twenty/20 Internationals and two Test matches.

The tour is subject to the final COVID-19 medical protocols being approved by Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Medical Advisory Committee and regional Governments Health and Aviation officials.

The tour will start with the West Indies meeting New Zealand in a Twenty/20 International under lights at Eden Park in Auckland.

The second will be at the Bay Oval for a day match, as well as the third under lights.

The 1st Test will be played at Hamilton and the 2nd at Wellington.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

