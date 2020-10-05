The importance of protecting the country’s wildlife was again highlighted yesterday by Officials from the Forestry Department, in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Even as the hunting season for Mammals, Reptiles and Birds is open, Vincentians have been called upon to become better stewards of the country’s Habitat.

Forestry Officer with responsibility for Wildlife and Law Enforcement and Compliance, Bradford Latham, raised the issue during NBC’s Views on Issues Program yesterday.

He noted that several mechanisms are in place by the Forestry Department, for the Management of Wild Life Species.

The other panelist was Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence and Moderator Cornelius Richards, Senior Forestry Supervisor.

The discussion focused on the topic “Protecting Our Wildlife through Responsible Hunting”.







