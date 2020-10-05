Education Minister St. Clair Prince has restated the Government’s commitment to providing quality education to the nation’s children beginning at the Pre-School level.

Minister Prince was delivering addressing at the opening of the Biabou Early Childhood Development Centre last Thursday.

Minister Prince says the Government has constructed thirteen Early Childhood Development Centres here since 2009.

The Biabou Early Childhood Development Centre, was constructed at a cost of 1.2 million dollars, with funding by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Development Bank.

The project was implemented by the Basic Needs Trust Fund BNTF.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

