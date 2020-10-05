Vincentians are being assured that the Government will provide the necessary resources for the prevention and control of Dengue Fever in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves gave that assurance while speaking on the Issue At Hand Radio Program yesterday.

He said the employment of additional Doctors and Nurses is among measures taken to manage the spread of Dengue Fever.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said that everyone has a responsibility to ensure their surroundings are clean, in order to eliminate Mosquito breeding sites.

Local Health Officials say that six people have died from complications of Dengue Fever and over five hundred cases of dengue fever have been recorded here.







