This year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season is on the verge of becoming the most active in recent times.

Forecaster at the Met Services at the Argyle International Airport, Gregory Cato says that with two months left, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has a chance to set the record for most named storms.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning, Mr. Cato said so far there have been over twenty named storms this hurricane season.







