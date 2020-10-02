Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has stressed the need for global partnerships to tackle the challenges facing Countries worldwide.

In his address to the United Nations Summit on Bio Diversity on Wednesday, the Prime Minister pointed to the deepening climate change crises and global diversity challenges.

He said efforts will continue to protect biodiversity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The United Nations Summit on Biodiversity was convened by the President of the General Assembly on September 30, with the theme “Urgent Action on Biodiversity for Sustainable Development”







