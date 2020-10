Yesterday afternoon, Transport and Works and Toni Stores Combined played to a goalless draw in the Under-19 Firms Division of the CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:45, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet Volcanoes in the Under-19 Firms Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







