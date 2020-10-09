The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, confirms the death of a thirteen year old female resulting from complications related to Severe Dengue Fever

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, confirms that a thirteen year old female student is the sixth person to die from complications related to Severe Dengue Fever.

The student had been a patient in the Intensive Care Unit of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for more than ten days and received extensive care from the dedicated Health Care Team.

Symptoms of Dengue Fever include fever, headache with pain behind the eyes, a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting and bleeding.

Health Officials say home treatments for Dengue Fever should focus on reducing the fever by using cool not cold baths, Paracetamol not ibuprofen and maintaining hydration by drinking lots of fluids such as coconut water.

Persons with symptoms of Dengue Fever are urged to seek medical care early to reduce the possibilities of complications.







