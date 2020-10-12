A special ceremony was held yesterday to mark the turning of the sod for a Sports Facility at Windsor in Evesham

Government officials gathered yesterday with residents of Evesham and surrounding areas, for a special ceremony to mark the turning of the sod for a Sports Facility at Windsor in Evesham.

Work has already begun on the development of the facility, at the site of the playing field next to the Evesham Health Center.

The Evesham Sports facility is being developed by the National Lotteries Authority, and is expected to be one of the premier sports facilities in the country.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the new facility is a significant investment.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Lotteries Authority, NLA, Murray Bullock noted that the NLA has invested millions of dollars in sports and culture, over the past several years.

The ceremony also heard remarks from Minister of Sports, Cecil Mckie, and Minister of Education and Parliamentary Representative for Marriaqua, St. Clair Prince.







