A revised Food Based Dietary Guideline for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to be launched here by the end of the year.

The guidelines are intended to establish a basis for Public Food and Nutrition Education Program to foster healthy eating lifestyles.

The Food and Agriculture Organization {FAO} is providing support to the Ministry of Health in the development and implementation of the Food Based Dietary Guidelines.

FAO National Correspondent, Dr. Coleen Phillips says the guidelines will help the Policy makers to shape nutritional policies to promote optimal health.

Dr. Coleen Phillips says the revised Guidelines are primarily geared towards promoting the overall health of the public.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

