Parliamentary Representative for Marriaqua St. Clair Prince says he’s elated to be a part of the development of a sporting facility at Windsor in Evesham.

Mr. Prince was speaking at a special ceremony to mark the turning of the sod for the new facility on Sunday.

He said the Sporting Facility at Windsor is one of the most important projects to be undertaken in Marriaqua.

Mr. Prince said the new facility will be beneficial to young people in the area who have had to endure a number of challenges to be able to practice their sport.







