Seven Steel Orchestras will be showcased in the Bomb Competition to be hosted by the Youlou Pan Movement this Saturday at the Victoria Park.

The show will feature performances from XS Steel; Epic Sounds; Syymphonix; Elite; Starlift; Genesis and South East Steel Orchestras.

President of the Youlou Pan Movement, Rodney Small, says it will be an historic event where the Bands will be allowed to play different genres of Music.

He says patrons attending Saturday night’s show are in for a treat.

Mr. Small says the Bomb Competition will provide another opportunity showcase young Pan Players here.

The Bomb Competition begins at 8pm on Saturday at the Victoria Park.







